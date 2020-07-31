Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 213.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after purchasing an additional 285,398 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Hershey by 296.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

