Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $204.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

