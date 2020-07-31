Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 25,302 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

