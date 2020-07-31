Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

