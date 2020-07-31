Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,509 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,093,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 472,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2,750.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 235,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 204,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $37.19 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

