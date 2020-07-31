Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,731 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Nice by 10.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $205.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.91. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $206.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

