Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Noodles & Co worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

