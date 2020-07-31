Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $187.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.87. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

