Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $314.94 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,139 shares of company stock worth $8,896,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

