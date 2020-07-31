Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

