Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chewy by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,707 shares of company stock valued at $50,422,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

