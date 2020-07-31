Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.