Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,254 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

