Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of -0.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,200. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

