Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,008 Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.15 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

