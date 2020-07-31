C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $99.12 and last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 71232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

