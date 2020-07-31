Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $44.60. Bunge shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 2,377,109 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $2.56. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

