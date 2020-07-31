Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trueblue Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TBI)

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trueblue in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trueblue’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $578.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 607,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trueblue by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.