Brokers Issue Forecasts for Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Archer Daniels Midland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.