Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 875,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

AVGO stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.