Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($71.35) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.16 ($58.60).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €52.40 ($58.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.37. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.