Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

