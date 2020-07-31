BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

