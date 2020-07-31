Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% to $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $77.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

