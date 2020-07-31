Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.912-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

