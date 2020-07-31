Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.85. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

