BMO Capital Markets Raises Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Price Target to C$3.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,300. Also, Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 122,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$245,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,350 shares of company stock worth $1,788,972 in the last ninety days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

