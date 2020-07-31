Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Sell Rating from Raymond James

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $274.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

