Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $525.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $535.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average is $418.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $540.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.