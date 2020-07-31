BidaskClub Upgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Strong-Buy

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

