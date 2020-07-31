B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%.

BGS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE BGS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

