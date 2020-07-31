Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 330,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Cfra lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.