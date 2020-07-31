Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,421 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

