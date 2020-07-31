Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 24.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after buying an additional 4,257,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $54,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in News by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $10,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NWSA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.