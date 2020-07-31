Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,255,000 after buying an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,187,598 shares of company stock worth $51,642,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

