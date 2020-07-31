Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

