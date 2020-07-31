Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $288.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

