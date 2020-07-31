Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $227,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,712,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,509,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,501,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,525,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

