Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 14.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Covanta by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Covanta stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

