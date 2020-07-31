Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $102,592,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,510,000 after purchasing an additional 804,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

CB opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

