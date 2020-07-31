Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $213,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

