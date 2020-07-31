Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,586,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,535,000 after buying an additional 164,146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

