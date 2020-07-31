BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

