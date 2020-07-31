BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.78.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

