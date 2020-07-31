Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

