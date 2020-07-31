Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $400.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $326.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.96.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $384.76 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,647.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Apple are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

