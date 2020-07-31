Bank Ozk to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

OZK stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bank Ozk by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

