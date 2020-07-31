Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 355,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

