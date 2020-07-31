Banc of California Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report released on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Banc of California by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banc of California by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

