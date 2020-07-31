Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BLL opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.